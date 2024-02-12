Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,168 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.73. 2,266,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,900,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

