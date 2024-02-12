Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

VKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

