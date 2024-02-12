Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Vince Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VNCE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.30. 10,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,124. Vince has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.
Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.
Institutional Trading of Vince
About Vince
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vince
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.