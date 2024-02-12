Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE VNCE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.30. 10,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,124. Vince has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNCE. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vince by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 160,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 80,053 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vince by 37.0% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 179,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vince in the first quarter worth $88,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

