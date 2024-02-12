Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.29.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 144,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

