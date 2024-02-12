Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $112.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,276,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $566,703,000 after acquiring an additional 234,700 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 606,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

