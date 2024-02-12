Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.67.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $112.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $326,171,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

