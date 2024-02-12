Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17,613.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

