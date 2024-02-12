Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAT. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Shares of WAT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $321.37. 139,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,291. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $341.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.33.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waters will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waters by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 199,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Waters by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after acquiring an additional 43,066 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Waters by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

