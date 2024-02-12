Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 510,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183,323. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

