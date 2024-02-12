Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $197,944,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.24. 3,836,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,032,113. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

