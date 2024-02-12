Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Buys 664 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,217. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Alphabet stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.70. 1,970,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,058,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.