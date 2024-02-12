Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Buys 875 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after acquiring an additional 157,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.05. 135,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,270. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.01.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.