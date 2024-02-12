Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $208,647,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 807,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,735,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

