Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,231 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 208,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,134. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

