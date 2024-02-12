Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $31.45 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.9% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,166.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.54. The stock had a trading volume of 201,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,706. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.46.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

