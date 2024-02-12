Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Devon Energy by 548.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after buying an additional 710,811 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 224.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.16. 640,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,764. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.