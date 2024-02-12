Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.53. 10,594,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,674,141. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.