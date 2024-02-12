Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 2.1% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $35,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $1,395,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.95. 27,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,276. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

