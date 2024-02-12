Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 10,281 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,189,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $200.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

