Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.92. 932,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,877,881. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

