WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 1,630 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ITW opened at $255.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

