WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 33,236 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2,872.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,393 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 33,236 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $227.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.22. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

