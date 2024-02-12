WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 36,487 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,000. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

MPC opened at $169.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

