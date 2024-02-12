WBI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 20.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 77.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 9.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $501.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $475.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.85. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $519.75. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

