Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.31.

PepsiCo Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PEP opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.04. The stock has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

