Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.78 and a beta of 0.79. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

