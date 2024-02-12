Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WERN. TheStreet cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.92. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1,135.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

