Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) & Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Financial Review

Weyerhaeuser and Americold Realty Trust are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weyerhaeuser and Americold Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 2 3 0 2.60 Americold Realty Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.69%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.13%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 10.93% 7.36% 4.37% Americold Realty Trust -3.92% -2.61% -1.21%

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Americold Realty Trust pays out -220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Americold Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Americold Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.67 billion 3.17 $839.00 million $1.15 28.94 Americold Realty Trust $2.72 billion 2.92 -$19.44 million ($0.40) -69.93

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Americold Realty Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

