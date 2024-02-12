Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.53. 2,639,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,378. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

