Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 164,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,086,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $647.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.80. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 315.49% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wheels Up Experience
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.