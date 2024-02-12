Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 164,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,086,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $647.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.80. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 315.49% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

About Wheels Up Experience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UP. Knighthead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $125,365,000. Kore Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $88,552,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,061 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.