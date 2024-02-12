Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Up 444.4% in January

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 444.4% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ WTFCP traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $24.86. 8,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,475. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

