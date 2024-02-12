WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.32

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.32 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 24154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

