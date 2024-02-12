WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Down 83.8% in January

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the January 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 58.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $288,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $853,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $5,400,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.89. 2,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,560. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $22.59.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

