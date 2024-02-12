WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Update

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the January 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of WISeKey International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in WISeKey International by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WISeKey International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

WISeKey International Stock Performance

WISeKey International stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 50,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

Further Reading

