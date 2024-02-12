Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.72

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 4413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

