Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Workday by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $303.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.44 and a 200-day moving average of $247.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,270.38, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.06 and a 1-year high of $308.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company's stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

