Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.57.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
