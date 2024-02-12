Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

