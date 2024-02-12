Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.34

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 32832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 38,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 200,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

