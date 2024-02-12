YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Short Interest Update

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

YanGuFang International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,659. YanGuFang International Group has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.

Get YanGuFang International Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YanGuFang International Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YanGuFang International Group stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of YanGuFang International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

YanGuFang International Group Company Profile

YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YanGuFang International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YanGuFang International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.