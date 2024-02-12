ZClassic Market Cap Hits $702,990.14 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $702,990.14 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0757 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00051132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00041304 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015931 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.