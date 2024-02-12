Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

ZBH traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

