102,826 Shares in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Purchased by Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Diebold Nixdorf comprises 0.1% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after buying an additional 487,338 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 149,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,169,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at about $61,481,000.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DBD stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. 15,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,964. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $33.49.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

