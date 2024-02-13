138,145 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $124.89. The stock had a trading volume of 322,439 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.43. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

