16,334 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.71. The stock had a trading volume of 289,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

