173,929 Shares in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM) Purchased by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 173,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF comprises 2.1% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FRDM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 94,351 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $638.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

