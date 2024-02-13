1ST Source Bank Buys 181 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $89.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

