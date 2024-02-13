1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $92.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

