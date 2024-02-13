1ST Source Bank Sells 1,264 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth about $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BCE by 50.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,492,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of BCE by 83.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,418,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.742 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

