1ST Source Bank Sells 387 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $206.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a PE ratio of -56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.87 and its 200-day moving average is $217.18. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

