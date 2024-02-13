1ST Source Bank Sells 5,916 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 78.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after buying an additional 1,044,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after buying an additional 3,216,584 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

